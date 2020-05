The Central Maine 4th of July Celebration in Clinton has been postponed because of COVID-19.

Organizers say under the new state mandates, it is impossible to mark the holiday as it has been in the past.

As of now, the celebration is not cancelled.

Organizers say the goal is to have it later in the year.

To stay up to date with the information, you can visit their Facebook page - Central Maine 4th of July Celebration.