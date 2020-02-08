The Bud Connection hosts annual rose stripping party

It’s the Super Bowl of Holidays for florists around the state, which means a lot of flowers to be prepped.

The Bud Connection in Ellsworth hosted their annual rose stripping party, where the shop strips leaves and thorns off of 1,000 roses and prepare for a busy week ahead.

The store encouraged folks to come in and customize bouquets and offers delivery all over down east Maine.

And to keep your flowers fresh and alive longer, it’s recommended to change out the water every few days.

“I’m kind of a multitasking crazy person so this is the multitasking crazy person dream job on Valentine’s week," says Barbara Courchesne, the owner. "I love the organizing of it, ordering the flowers, the vases, figuring it all out, and seeing it all together and having a good time.”

Don’t wait the last minute, but if you do the store will be open later hours and offers anything you’ll need this Valentine’s Day.

