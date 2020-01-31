The Brewer Veterinary Clinic is taking a trip to help save animals

The Brewer Veterinary Clinic is once again on a mission to help save animals.

Staff members will soon be traveling to an island outside of Honduras.

They took a trip to the Dominican Republic last year and said it was a great success.

Their main goal this year is to help with the overpopulation problem, by spaying and neutering them.

"They have a tremendous feral dog and cat population. So we've teamed up with a group of people down there that don't really have any veterinary experience but they have really big hearts and visions as to what could be done. So we're going down there, we're sending four doctors in total, a large support staff, so I think there will probably be thirty or forty people going over the course of two weeks" says Dr. David Monnier, Brewer Veterinary Clinic..

The first group will be leaving February 7th and the second group on February 17th.

If you would like to donate for their trip you can stop in, or call 989-6531.