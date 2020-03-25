The Bradford General Store is now providing curbside pick-up

There's now a much safer way for residents of Bradford to do their shopping.

The Bradford General Store is providing curbside pick-up.

In addition, Bradford Fire and Rescue is also offering delivery to all local residents.

You must pay for your order with a credit card, then they will drop the groceries off at your door.

"The delivery is for Bradford residents only, that's what the Fire Department is doing. But, if people want to still just do the pick-up, that's for anybody. Anyone that wants to call or message, we'll have your order ready for you," says Owner, Amanda Costello.

"It feels good giving back to the community. They've always been there to support us, so this is the least we can do to give back to them," says Bradford Fire Chief, Dusty Kelley.

You can message The Bradford General Store on Facebook between the hours of 8 and 11am on Mondays and Thursdays, or 8 to noon on Saturdays.