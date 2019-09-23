The Boss turns 70

One of music's biggest stars is celebrating a big birthday Monday.

Bruce Springsteen is 70 years old.

A favorite son of New Jersey, you can find a little taste of the Jersey Shore in downtown Bangor.

Jersey Subs is devoted to all the things they love about the Garden State.

That includes the rock icon whose sandwich is inspired by his famous nickname.

Kimberly Winn, Crew Member says, "It's named after Bruce Springsteen. It's called "The Boss." It's ham, capicolla and salami. He's from New Jersey, and all of our subs are named after New Jersey and New Jersey related."

Over his five-decade career, Springsteen has won numerous awards including 20 Grammy's and an Oscar.

In 1999, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

President Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.