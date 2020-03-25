The Black Bear Exchange at U-Maine is providing help in times of need

U-Maine is helping to give back in times of need.

The Black Bear Exchange is providing food to students, faculty, and staff during this pandemic.

The U-Maine dining halls, Good Shepherd Food Bank, and local grocers have been a big help in providing food.

In an effort to keep social distancing, this is an online ordering system that allows drive through pick-up only.

"We are starting what we're calling "Black Bear To Go." After talking with other people across the country who run food pantries such as this, the biggest suggestion that anyone came up with for how to continue to serve students is drive through pick-up. We usually allow people to come in and shop for what they want. But, having multiple people come through the door and touch the items and be in the same space obviously isn't safe," says The Bodwell Center Coordinator, Lisa Moran.

To fill out a "To Go" form, visit umaine.edu/volunteer.

The pick-up times are Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, as well as Saturday mornings.