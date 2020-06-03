The Bangor Public Library is now lending books once again

The Bangor Public Library is allowing folks to start borrowing books again.

They're offering zero-contact outdoor pick-up.

If you go to the online catalog, you can request a book.

From there, you will receive an email when it's ready and you can pick the book up at the door.

"We have a lot of people really happy to be coming and getting books. Again, we would love to be in a place where we could have the whole facility open and everything back to normal, we all want it back to normal, but this is a really great next step for us," says the Library Director Ben Treat.

When you return the book, it will be quarantined for 72 hours before coming off your records.

To Learn more, visit bangorpubliclibrary.org.