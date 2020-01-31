The Bangor Goodwill is re-opening tomorrow

A new look is coming to a long-standing business in Bangor.

The Bangor Goodwill Store will have a grand re-opening tomorrow morning at 9.

Parts of the store were open today.

It was to make everything was working properly, including the cash registers.

Among the new aspects of the store - a section called "Handpicked".

“We've been in this location for twenty years and it was just time for an upgrade. We stripped the floors of all carpeting and put down new floors and we're also integrating workforce services into our store. So we have new offices where our job connection team can meet with clients in the store and that kind of reminds shoppers why they shop Goodwill in the first place. We're a non-profit and the money goes directly into those workforce programs and now they have a presence right in the Bangor store” says Heather Steeves, Spokesperson for Goodwill NNE.

As part of the opening tomorrow, gift cards will be given to the first one-hundred customers.