The Bangor Drive-In set to open up Friday

Drive-in movie theaters across the state are getting ready to turn on the big screens, again.

Drive-ins are allowed to welcome movie goers under the first-phase of Maine's re-opening plan.

The Bangor Drive-In will show their first films of the season tomorrow night.

There are social distancing guidelines that will need to be followed.

One open space will be maintained between vehicles.

You're asked to wear a mask when you walk up to the concession stand or go to the restroom.

And the playground is closed,.

For a full list of updates, you can visit the Facebook page, at Bangor Drive In.