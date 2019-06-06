The Back and Forth lobster boat cruise back open for business

Have you always wanted to take a tour around Belfast City Harbor? Now is your chance.

All are welcome to come aboard The Back and Forth lobster boat cruise.

"It's something that we're doing to try and give back to the community that has just been so welcome since the day we arrived."

When Lisa and Alex first arrived in Belfast from England they dreamed of a short, cheap trip that would take them across the bay.

"We found Belfast Maine and just fell in love with it."

That's when they decided to invest in a lobster boat that is over fifty years old, but, has never touched an actual lobster.

"There have never been any lobster guts on it, so it is nice and clean. It doesn't smell fishy or anything and it's got all the character of a lobster boat."

This is the second summer The Back and Forth is hitting the water, carrying up to six passengers at a time.

It is open to the public seven days a week from 11 to 5.

"It made perfect sense to come between Young's Lobster Pound on the east side and downtown and it's a great way for people to commute between the two with a scenic kind of tour in-between."

For 18-dollars per person, folks can enjoy a VIP experience to Young's Lobster Pound and back while enjoying a sunset cruise, plus kids 12 and under are free.

"They've pre-ordered their food, they can skip the line, jump back on the boat and we'll cruise out and we go out for the sunset."

While Alex and Lisa say they enjoy their time on the water it's the people that make it worthwhile.

One passenger, in particular, a 90-year-old Navy veteran, really stood out to the couple.

"He just sort of weld up and he was in a state of bliss and emotion and it turns out he hadn't been on the water for 15 years because he had not had the opportunity and so I said to everyone, if we just do that one guy once a week and it brings that much joy to him then that's all we need."

All folks have to do is show up at the Belfast City Harbor Dock and jump aboard.

To find out more about the tours and special experiences they offer you can visit thebackandforth.com.