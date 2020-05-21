The Annual Beth Wright Center Walk For Life has been postponed

The yearly Walk for Life for the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center has been postponed.

It's in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the Ellsworth-based organization.

This is the 20th Anniversary of the walk in Addison, which is typically held in May.

A corresponding walk in Ellsworth was added last year.

The goal is to hold them both later this year.

"We're looking at the fact that we will likely have a scaled-down walk, probably at the end of September or October. We certainly will follow the CDC guidelines, and how many people we can have and things like that. We think that by July 15th we'll make a final decision on what the walk is going to look like," says the Executive Director, Michael Reisman.

Their online cancer support groups are still taking place.

To learn more about these classes, you can visit bethwrightcancercenter.org.