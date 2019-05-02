The Alfond Youth Center in Waterville is getting a colorful makeover

A couple of rooms are getting a colorful makeover at the Alfond Youth Center in Waterville.

It’s National Painting Week and Sherwin-Williams has donated all of the paint, labor and supplies needed.

Volunteers from the local Sherwin-Williams store are painting two youth activity rooms and bathrooms for a fun new look.

"It's a great facility that does a lot for the community and that's the kind of place we try to target for paint week. Paint can affect mood and attitude and it also makes a place look new so, some of these walls are a little bit tired looking and marred up so putting a fresh coat of paint freshens things up and gives it a new appearance."

The Sherwin-Williams crew will also be painting a community center in Biddeford next week.