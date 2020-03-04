The 8th Annual Winter Fun Day will take place this Saturday in Old Town

Dog sledding, snow shoeing, ice skating and more.

Those are just some of the winter activities that will take place at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town this Saturday, March 7th.

It's all part of the Winter Fun Day, it runs from 10am to 2 pm.

There will also be warm drinks and food.

It's very exciting to be able to promote other businesses who are coming in and have a network and bringing people out. Hirundo would like to have people come and enjoy the environment," Said Program Director Gudrun Keszocze.

"So during the Winter Fun Day we are going to be doing demonstrations of chopping, axe throwing and hot saw racing," Said Alissa Wetherbee, of the Axe Women Loggers of Maine.

Tickets are fifteen dollars, however, children 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit hirundomaine.org.