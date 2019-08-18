The 2nd annual Corporal Cole 5k and Half-Marathon

The Corporal Cole 5-K and Half-Marathon was held Sunday morning in Norridgewock in memory of Somerset County Sheriff Corporal Eugene Cole who died in the line of duty in April of 2018.

"Great Officer, he was a mentor, he was very in this community. And just a hard worker," said Dale Lancaster, a Somerset County Sheriff.

"We met back in 2018. I met him during a stupid decision during my life. He changed it, he listened to me and opened his ears. Let me explain everything to him, he believed I was a good kid. Basically told me just tell the truth and move on. Everyday is a new day," said Austin Gross of

Madison.

"One of his skills was the ability to just sit down and cool down a really bad situation. When tempers are flaring, he just had a way to bring everything down just by sitting down and talking," said Barbara Demchak, the EMS Director of Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

More than 700 runners showed up today, including first responders from all over the state.

"He was just one of the best. He always had our backs in the public safety aspects of things so whenever there was something wrong then he was there. If he wasn't there he was there quickly. He always had our back and that's why you can see all these people here today have continued to support him and we always will," said Anthony Barton, and

Augusta Firefighter.