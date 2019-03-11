The 2nd Annual Zachary Project Snowmobile Ride comes up this Saturday at the Penobscot Snowmobile Center from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm.

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping persons struggling with addiction.

Vickey Whitham started the event after her son Zachary, died of an overdosed, and she sat down with Joy Hollowell during our TV5 News on Monday morning.