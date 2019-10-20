The 2019 MDI Marathon brings hundreds of runners, and a new course record

The Mount Desert Island full and half Marathon brings out hundreds of racers.

Making their way up and down the windy roads to the finish line in Southwest Harbor.

This year's marathon winner was Alex Russeau of Michigan, who finished in two hours, twenty minutes, and fifty-nine seconds, setting a new course record.

"It's super cool, yeah it's great to put my name in the record books here. I don't get many of those but I'm super happy to get this one," said Russeau.

Hundreds of community members lined the roads cheering on runners as well.

"I think that being a Mainer, you have to be a strong willed person and an islander even stronger and I think the marathon plays well to that spirit," said Race Founder and Director Gary Allen.

For full details of today's race and winners, you can visit runmdi.org.