The 2019 Loggers Expo will be held in Bangor Friday and Saturday

The 2019 Loggers Expo will be held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor tomorrow and Saturday.

There will be exhibits from more than 200 companies from throughout New England and Southeastern Canada.

On display, chainsaws and other items homeowners might use.

Big equipment too, that loggers might be interested in.

"There are many, many people that can make a living in the forest products industry as loggers, foresters, landowners and sawmill owners. We're here to both provide a place for them to come and celebrate the industry but also look at new equipment and hopefully sell some new equipment."

It is open from 9 am - 5 pm on Friday and 9 am - 4 pm on Saturday.

This event will be held rain or shine.