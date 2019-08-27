The 18th annual American Folk Festival was a success

The organizers of the American Folk Festival say they are very pleased with this year's event.

The 18th annual American Folk Festival wrapped up Sunday

People from near and far came out to enjoy the three day event featuring food vendors, crafters and lots of music.

"So things looked good, it was a great weather weekend and the music was great. There were fourteen artists performing on the waterfront all weekend long, starting Friday night at six o'clock and running through about Sunday night at 6:30. We couldn't have asked for a better weekend in terms of quality of artists and quality of weather and the food vendors and craft vendors. Overall, it was a great experience for people to come out to." Says Dan Cashman, Board of directors for the American Folk Festival

In case you want to mark it on the calendar, the 2020 American Folk Festival will take place August 28th through the 30th.