The 17th annual solidarity harvest is approaching

With Thanksgiving only a couple weeks away, many families are worried if they'll be able to celebrate this year.

Food and Medicine is putting on its 17th Annual Solidarity Harvest to help those in need.

Their goal is to give out enough food to feed 1,300 families which is about 10,000 people.

For forty dollars, you can supply a meal that includes a turkey and 28 pounds of produce.

"This comes from local farmers, local small food producers. We want to strengthen the local economy. We don't want farmers to lose their jobs as well. We really try and be thoughtful, how can this effort help people in need, help our local economy, and help the groups that are really supporting people who are experiencing hard times." Says Jack McKay, Director of Food and Medicine.

Sorting week takes place November 19th through the 26th.

To learn how to donate or to volunteer, call 989 5860.