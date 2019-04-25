The 14th annual Epic Rabbit Run will be held in Bangor this weekend.

Epic Sports will host the five and a half mile run through the Bangor City Forest.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Orono Bog Boardwalk.

The race will be held rain or shine.

"It's an aggressive, ambitious race. It's about 5 and a half miles. Although we utilize some of the east-west trails, we also use some of the inner trails that this time of year are pretty wet. So, it's going to be a pretty soggy race but that just adds to the challenge of it."

You can register up until the day of the race at epicsportsofmaine.com.

The race begins this Saturday, April 27th at 9 a.m.