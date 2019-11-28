Thanksgiving egg cinnamon roll, TV5 Morning News style!

Instructions:

Place the bacon on a parchment paper lined baking sheet (aff link) and place it in an oven preheated at 400 degrees F for approximately 20-25 minutes or until done. Pull out the baking sheet from the oven and transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, and it's ready to go!

For these cinnamon roll turkeys, you can cut bacon slices in half before baking them.

Use whatever icing you want as glue to adhere the edible candy eyes (aff link) and candy corn beak. Whether it's homemade icing, cream cheese icing, or storebought, whatever icing you end up using needs to be thick enough to hold the eyes and beak on to the cinnamon roll. You'll also want to wait for the cinnamon rolls to cool slightly before adding the facial features so that the icing has a chance to cool and stay put.

Visit https://www.livecrafteat.com/eat/turkey-cinnamon-rolls-with-bacon to see full recipe.