The Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts show is coming back to Brewer.

This will be the 45th year for the show, sponsored by United Maine Craftsmen.

This is their oldest running show in Maine.

There you can find Maine artisans displaying and selling their handcrafted products.

The show runs Friday, November 29th through Saturday the 30th at the Brewer Auditorium.

Admission is $2. Kids under 12 get in for free.