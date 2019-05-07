Thanking nurses: MaineGeneral welcomes founders of the DAISY Foundation

For more than eighteen years, nurses all across the U.S. and in 17 other countries have been honored each month with the DAISY Award.

The DAISY Award is given to a nurse who goes above and beyond for their patients.

MaineGeneral Medical Center selected Stephanie Hodgdon as the DAISY Award recipient for May.

"She is a testament to Maine General's values and standards for really delivering superior, compassionate care to her patients."

"A huge honor more than anything. I know this little DAISY pin means a lot in this profession, and I'm in good company with those with this award."

MaineGeneral was joined by the founders of the DAISY Foundation, Mark and Bonnie Barnes.

They created the foundation in memory of their son, Patrick Barnes, who passed away in 1999.

"During his eight weeks in the hospital, my husband and I were so deeply touched by the care of his nurses that when he died, we had to find a way to say thank you for what they do every day. Not just their clinical excellence, but especially the way they deliver their care with so much compassion."

In honor of National Nurses Week, they are visiting 25 hospitals in Maine and New Hampshire.

"This is what we breathe for. We love to see nurses honored and celebrated by their peers, and the story of why she was selected by her peers was very powerful. She is a perfect description of a DAISY nurse."

About one-hundred-thousand nurses have received this recognition.

"I love my job. I get to come in every day, it's a brand new day. I get to meet some awesome people along the way, and nursing is absolutely a team effort, and that's what I love about it."

"It's the highlight of the month. MaineGeneral was the first hospital in the state to join in on the DAISY Award and that was nineteen years ago."