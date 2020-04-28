Texas couple didn’t let coronavirus derail their wedding day

Gabby and Diego Grassano’s wedding was like any other, just more socially distant, and with an added accessory.

Gabby and Diego Grassano didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from getting married. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

"I think everybody planned to come with their masks anyway,” Gabby said. “We didn't anticipate wearing them, so that’s a little different, but that’s OK. You know, we decorated them – I did.”

The couple met at church two and a half years ago. They got engaged last summer, and like the rest of us, they had no idea that a pandemic would change their world.

"As a little girl you think about this day and what that might look like, so it was a challenge to kind of get past that," Gabby said.

But they weren’t going to let the coronavirus stop them from getting married on Monday.

With some of their close friends and family standing as close as they could, and more celebrating virtually, the couple made the most of their special day.

"It's not a big wedding, but it's still a beautiful day and a beautiful place with the person that I love the most in my life, so this is what matters," Diego said.

They hope to have a bigger celebration with everyone together at the end of the year.

