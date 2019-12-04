Texas Roadhouse shows us how they cook Prime rib

BANGOR, Maine.(WABI) -
Step 1
• Create your rub using your favorite seasonings and a little bit of liquid.
• Using the rub, make sure to cover then entire piece of meat you are cooking, including the bottom.
• Place seasoned piece of meat in the roasting pan and cover with plastic wrap.
• Allow to sit at least 4 hours refrigerated, with the preference being overnight.
Step 2
• Preheat your oven to 300 degrees.
• Adjust your shelves placing one shelf on the very bottom and one shelf in the center of the oven for the meat.
• Using a metal pan, fill it with water and place it on the bottom shelf of the oven.
• Place the roasting pan with meat in the oven uncovered.
• Using a stay-in-place thermometer, check the internal temperature of the meat every 30 minutes after the first hour of cooking.
• Once meat is finished cooking remove from the oven.
Step 3
• Once the Prime Rib is cooked to your desired doneness (see chart below), carve into steaks of your desired thickness and serve.
Note: 140 – rare to medium rare
150 – medium
160 – medium well
170 – well
* The temperatures are a guide for your cooking determinations