Testimony resumes for trial of Massachusetts man accused of killing Bangor man

Another day of testimony in the trial of a Massachusetts man accused of murdering a man in Bangor.

F Daly is charged in the death of 51-year-old Israel Lewis.

His body was found in an apartment on Second Street in January of last year.

The first half of Thursday morning was spent combing through cell phone records to place Daly at the scene of the crime and link phone calls he made to Lewis.

Two other witnesses were called by the state, including Daly’s ex-girlfriend.

The trial continues Friday.

