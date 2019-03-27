Testimony continues in double murder trial in Bangor

Testimony continued Wednesday in a double murder trial in Bangor.

26-year-old John De St. Croix is charged with the deaths of 43-year-old Michael Bridges and 36-year-old Desiree York.

Both were homeless and found dead in a burning box truck in Bangor last year where they'd been sleeping.

Police say De St. Croix told them he'd been drinking with Bridges and York and later confessed to setting the fire.

Wednesday morning, jurors heard testimony from two men who were with the three the night Bridges and York died.

Harry Seavey and Eugene Cox were going to sleep under the bridge.

Seavey told the court there was an argument between him and Bridges, and De St Croix said quote, "he would take care of it."

Seavey says he then left the area to sleep in Pickering Square.

Cox said De St Croix, Bridges, and York left to go sleep in a truck.

Cox says he then fell asleep and woke up to the smell of smoke and heard banging.

Testimony continues Thursday.

