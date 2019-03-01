Testimony continues: Defense attorneys for John Williams ask for confession to be thrown out

Several police officers who helped captured the man accused of killing a Somerset County Sheriff's Corporal took the stand today in Portland.

Lawyers for 30-year-old John Williams are trying to get his confession tossed out.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to murdering corporal Eugene Cole last April.

The defense claims Williams was taunted and physically abused by police and that he was withdrawing from drugs at the time of his confession.

Some of the officers who found and arrested Williams after a 3-day manhunt testified today.

State Trooper Robert Burke was part of the tactical team.

He placed handcuffs on Williams the day he was arrested.

Several officers testified to seeing Burke whisper something in Williams' ear.