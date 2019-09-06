Tens of thousands of Mainers could lose SNAP benefits if new proposal is approved

A new Trump administration proposal could end food stamp benefits for tens of thousands of Mainers.

According to Maine's Department of Health and Human Services, nearly half at risk are children, older Mainers, and people with disabilities.

Jeanne Lambrew, Maine DHHS Commissioner says, "27 percent of people today in Maine who get the food supplemental benefits would no longer get it should this rule go into effect. Nationwide, it's 3.1 million people. So, it is a cause for concern, not just here in Maine, but nationwide."

The Trump Administration says it wants to close what it calls a "loophole" that allows states to give benefits to those who would not otherwise be eligible by raising or eliminating income and asset limits.

Kara Hay of Penquis says, "States can have some flexibility to have a slightly higher income eligibility and also savings allowance for folks."

40 states and the District of Columbia currently take advantage of this option.

Hay says, "What this means is that if you're starting to make a slightly higher income as a low income worker, we won't cut your benefit off immediately so you have no access to healthy food. Instead, as your income goes up a little, we'll slowly, gradually decline the benefit. Give you less dollars, but still give you some so that you can buy food and gain some stability."

DHHS says the proposal would also jeopardize meals for school children of SNAP recipients by eliminating automatic enrollment in free and reduced lunch.

Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue says it will save $2.5 billion by reducing assistance for those who don't really need it.

Governor Mills has joined 16 other governors in sending a letter to Perdue urging him to maintain the automatic enrollment rules.

All members of Maine's Congressional delegation are against the proposed rule change.

The Trump Administration is taking public comment through September 23rd, and while it's unknown exactly how long it would take the rule to go into effect, DHHS says it would likely take several months.