Tennis players hit the courts to support a good cause

The 5th annual Equalizer Tennis Tournament at the Ellsworth Tennis Center is less about the serving on the court, but the serving of a good cause.

Funds go to help the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth.

"We offer a variety of programs for people who've been affected by cancer who live in Hancock and Washington Counties. And all of the services and programs we offer are done so at no charge, so we rely on fundraisers and community support to enable us to do the things that we do," said Michael Reisman, Executive Director of the Center.

"Oh it's fantastic, the people come out they want to support obviously the center. I think most people have had at least some brush with cancer and it's been an amazing event. Everybody really pitches in," said Eric Hartman, Head Tennis Pro of the Ellsworth Tennis Center.

A major part of the fundraiser today is the silent auction.

"We have so many items for sale. And everybody bids it up. There's tennis lessons, and restaurants, and books and paintings, and whatever anybody does in their daily life that they seem to be able to find a way to put that in the silent auction. Everybody participates, it's fantastic," said Hartman.

Last year they raised more than $3,000 for the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center.

This year they look to go even further.

To donate to the center you can go to bethwrightcancercenter.org.