Ten Bucks Theatre celebrating 20th anniversary with "Taming of the Shrew"

Ten Bucks Theatre Company's 20th anniversary season is not going the way it had envisioned. Despite having to cancel its other productions, TBT is going forward with "Shakespeare Under the Stars" later in July.

TV5 spoke with the play's producer, Julie Arnold Lisnet, and director, Amy Roeder, to find out what we can expect from their production of "Taming of the Shrew."

They say COVID-19 has presented unique challenges during rehearsals. Actors are currently wearing masks and staying six feet apart. For the show itself, actors will remove the masks. Audience members will be required to wear them when entering and exiting.

Additional safety guidelines are available on Ten Bucks Theatre Company's website.

Showings begin July 16th through the 19th, and again on the 23rd and 24th at Indian Trail Park in Brewer. They'll go to Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town on July 25th and 26th, and finally at Fort Knox in Prospect from July 30th-August 2nd.

The audience will be capped at 50 people and tickets must be purchased in advance.