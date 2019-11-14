Temperatures dropping, but heating prices low in Maine

Maine heating prices are low at a time when residents are starting to crank up the heat.

The Governor’s Energy Office says a weekly heating fuel price survey on Tuesday found the statewide average cash price for heating oil was $2.64 per gallon.

The office says that’s the lowest the price has been in almost two years.

The state says the average statewide kerosene price was $3.21 per gallon, which was the lowest it has been since December 2017.

The average propane price of $2.45 per gallon was the lowest mark since September 2017.

The average price of heating oil in October 2018 was 34 cents per gallon higher.

The state says the lower fuel prices could extend into the winter. Low crude oil price is one factor.