Telethon raises funds to send kids and adults with disabilities to summer camp in Rome

Raising money to send children and adults with disabilities to a summer camp in Rome. That's the reason Dysart's hosted a telethon to give people the opportunity to support Pine Tree Camp.

If you missed out on Thursday, there are still ways to help out.

This Saturday, as part of Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-In, The Q106.5 Egg Ride will take place.

If you'd like to donate to the cause, you can head to pinetreesociety.org.

The goal is to raise enough funds to send all Pine Tree Campers to the summer program for free.

Pine Tree Society's Tyler Cary, said "Summer camp is important for every child to experience. Pine Tree Camp is all about kids and adults getting the chance to spend time in nature, and go outdoors and recreate in this beautiful state worrying about barriers."

This is the 47th year for the ride in.