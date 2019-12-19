Teenager sentenced to more than three decades for killing mom in Litchfield

The son who killed his mother in Litchfield after an argument about missing marijuana has been ordered to serve 33 years in prison.

16-year-old Lukas Mironovas was sentenced Thursday in Augusta for the murder of Kimberly Mironovas.

Two other teenagers who also took part in the crime have already been sentenced.

Police say Mironovas stabbed his mother in the neck after 17-year-old William Smith helped Mironovas strangle her.

Court documents say it happened in April 2018 after Kimberly Mironovas confronted her son and his two friends about missing pot.

Authorities say the teenagers were also mad when she refused to drive the boys back to Massachusetts.

17-year-old William Smith was sentenced last month to 28 years.

Another teenager was 13 at the time of the killing. He will remain in juvenile detention until he's 21.

