Teenager sentenced for murder of friend's mother in Litchfield last year

A Massachusetts teenager is going to prison for 28 years for killing his friend's mother in her home in Litchfield last year.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, 17-year-old old William Smith pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of Kimberly Mironovas.

He's one of three teenagers charged with the crime, including Mironovas' son, Lukas.

He has previously pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month.

Authorities say Smith came up with the plan to murder Kimberly when she refused to drive the boys back to Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say the boys choked her and when she lost consciousness her son stabbed her several times in the throat.

Smith was 15 at the time of the crime last year. A judge determined in July he'd be tried as an adult.

Another teenager was 13 when Mironovas was murdered and pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

He will remain in juvenile detention until he's 21.

