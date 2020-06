State Police say Sebago native Isaac Rawson, 17, died in a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Denmark, Maine.

The crash happened on the Hancock Pond Road around 3:45 p.m.

Troopers say Rawson lost control of his car, which skidded into a tree. The impact came on the driver's side and Rawson died at the scene.

Rawson was alone at the time of the crash. Officials believe speed and driver inexperience are the likely causes.