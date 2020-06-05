Teenage driver charged in connection with triple fatal crash in Clinton

The 17 year old driver of a car who caused a crash in Clinton that killed three young passengers has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

He is in custody at Long Creek Youth Detention Center.

Timothy Silva was arrested last night. He is also charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and driving to endanger causing serious bodily injury.

Police say the kids were on a late-night joyride on February 9th on Hinckley Road when Silva lost control, went off the road and slammed into a tree.

15-year-old Thomas Porfirio, 14-year-old Emily Baker and her sister 12-year-old Ashlin Baker died in the crash.

12-year-old Nevaeh Wilson and Silva were also injured.

His attorney, Walter McKee, provided TV5 with this statement: “Accidents like this are always such terrible, terrible tragedies, all the more so when there are teenagers involved.”

Silva will be in court on Tuesday.

