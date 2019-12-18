Teen staged kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert in N.Y., says police source

Police say the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx was staged.

Karol Sanchez walked out of the NYPD 40th Precinct Tuesday evening with the relatives who spent the day searching for her, trailing behind. An Amber Alert has been issued for the 16-year-old earlier in the day. (WCBS/NYPD/Zani Koxha/CNN)

They say the teen confessed that she wanted to get away from her family.

None of them responded to questions of what happened.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Karol was walking with her mother when surveillance video shows four men in a car pull up, grab the teen, push her mother to the ground then drive off.

“She was just screaming, ‘My daughter, my daughter, my God, someone please!’” said Shaniya Williams, a Melrose resident. “She was screaming hysterically.”

The family lives in Dutchess County but had been staying with relatives in the Bronx.

In the morning, the NYPD put out the alert and plastered the neighborhood with missing person posters.

Then 15 hours after what looked like her abduction, Karol came back to the spot where she was taken and reunited with her relatives, to their relief.

Sources said the teen turned herself into police on site and confessed that she orchestrated her own kidnapping, with the help of accomplices, to run away from her family.

"She was shaken up, she was bending over, grabbing her knees, and discussing with the police," said Zani Koxha, a witness.

Police let the teen go without charging her with any crimes.

The NYPD says it is still investigating and looking to speak with those accomplices.

