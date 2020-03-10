Teen sentenced to 27 years in prison for 2018 murder of his grandmother in Bowdoinham

A teenager has pleaded guilty to killing his grandmother, and has been sentenced as an adult to 27 years in prison.

Dominic Sylvester was 16 when he called 911 to report his grandmother and guardian was unconscious on Feb. 26, 2018, in the Bowdoinham home they shared.

He later told police that he'd hit Beulah “Marie” Sylvester on the head with a stick.

He pleaded not guilty last year after a judge ruled he would be tried as an adult and a grand jury returned an indictment.

He changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced Tuesday in court in West Bath.