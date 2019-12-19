Teen sentenced for killing mother in Litchfield

A Massachusetts teenager who pleaded guilty to killing his mother in Litchfield has been sentenced to 33 years behind bars.

The sentence for Lukas Mironovas, 16, was part of a plea deal.

Two of his friends who also took part in the murder have already been sentenced.

Authorities say the three came up with the plan to murder Kimberly Mironovas when she refused to drive the boys back to Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say the boys choked Kimberly and when she lost consciousness, Lukas then stabbed her several times in the throat.

"All of them have pled guilty to the charges," said Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam. "We're relieved for the family that they didn't have to go through further court hearings, and we think the fact that they've been sentenced to prison in the case of the two older men was the right outcome in the case."

"We've been in negotiations about what the appropriate sentence would be for his actions in taking into account his age, and lack of maturity, and mental health," said Mironvas's defense attorney Pamela Ames. "So the sentence that was agreed upon to be presented to the court of 33 years to the Department of Corrections was something that was well thought out by everyone."

Mironovas will spend about the next year and a half in juvenile detention.

When he turns 18, he'll be transferred to the Maine State Prison system.