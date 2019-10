A 16-year-old boy suffered a broken ankle and injured spleen when the moped he was operating collided with a truck, deputies said.

The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Quaker Ridge Road in Greene.

Investigators said the teen came out of a driveway and into the path of a pickup truck.

The boy was thrown from his moped, deputies said.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The driver of the truck was not hurt.