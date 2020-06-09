Teen charged in deadly Clinton crash released on house arrest

The teenager charged in connection with a crash in Clinton earlier this year that killed three young passengers has been placed under house arrest.

A judge heard testimony from both sides during a detention hearing in Waterville Tuesday.

"Actually since the accident, I have been sleeping with the keys under my pillow."

Those words from the mother of 17-year-old Timothy Silva who police say crashed a car carrying four young passengers early one morning in February.

15-year-old Thomas Porfirio, 14-year-old Emily Baker, and her sister 12-year-old Ashlin Baker died in the crash.

12-year-old Nevaeh Wilson and Silva were injured.

Last week, Silva was arrested.

His hearing was held in Waterville and available to be seen in an online meeting. Family and friends gathered for the hearing, some with shirts dedicated to the victims, others with posters asking for justice.

While the defense was asking for Silva's release, the state asked for him to continue to be held at Long Creek Youth Detention Center.

Clinton Police Chief Stanley Bell testified that Silva tried to get two witnesses at the scene to give him a ride home before police got there and asked the only living victim about getting their stories straight.

He was also concerned with a post Silva made on social media.

"After the crash, I had viewed social media posts from the defendant saying that he's got the keys, who wants to go for another ride, and he promises that he won't crash this time," said Bell.

Silva's attorney says these claims were not enough to continue to hold the teen in the detention center.

"I understand and appreciate the seriousness of the event, but I also understand what this court is operating from which is the presumption that he should go back home. If home is an appropriate place and home is a very appropriate place with the safe cars that you've heard and if things go awry as she's indicated here there's going to be a call to the JCCO," said Walter McKee.

The state argued Silva has not shown any remorse or responsibility for his actions.

"Therefore, I do think that that goes to the fact of what he could potentially do down the line as far as inflicting bodily injury in a vehicle. I think that we need to look at this because it only takes one time and in fact it did take one time."

The judge ultimately deciding to release him on house arrest in the care of his mother saying it's what is consistent with the statute.

"To be clear, for all involved, I dearly wish it were in the power of the court to order that all of the children involved in this case could return home."

Silva has been ordered to only go to and from work and school, and not to use social media.

He also can't have contact with any of the victims' family members.