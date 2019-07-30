Teen accused of helping to kill friend's mother to be tried as adult

A Massachusetts teen accused of helping his friend kill his mother in April of last year will be tried as an adult.

William Smith, who was 15 at the time of the killing, and Lukas Mironvovas are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Kimberly Mironovas, of Litchfield.

According to the judge's ruling, Smith came up with the plan to kill Kimberly Mironovas when she refused to drive them back to Massachusetts after she confronted them about missing marijuana.

Prosecutors said the boys strangled Kimberly Mironovas and when she lost consciousness, Lukas Mironvovas stabbed her several times in the throat.

If convicted as an adult, Smith faces 25 years to life in prison.

Had he been tried as a juvenile and convicted, he would have been confined to a juvenile facility until his 21st birthday.

A hearing has yet to be held on whether Lukas Mironvovas will be tried as an adult.

A 13-year-old boy who was at the home when Kimberly Mironovas was killed pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.