Teddy Bear Picnic brings out many to Brewer

It was a perfect day for a teddy bear picnic.

Every year, Brewer Parks and Recreation invites kiddos age’s three to five to the party and their teddy bears, of course...

They made teddy bear hats, played teddy bear games and had a delicious picnic in the shade.

The staff there says it's just one of the many activities they do year-round for the whole family.

"We got to make hats, we got to make bears."

Nicole Hatch, a parent, said, "It amazing. It gives the kids a way to meet other kids before they hit school. It allows us, parents, to watch the interactions and I always know the staff are fun and energetic."

Chelsea Richards, Camp Counselor, said "The goal is to just get everyone involved in something that they love, even if it's just for an hour a day. We try to offer as much as we can because we know kids all have different interests."

There was even a teddy bear parade to show off all the cuteness in proper fashion.

