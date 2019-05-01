Team of officers apprehend teenagers who allegedly tried to break in to vacant home in Detroit

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted burglary after police say they entered a vacant home in Detroit last night.

It was around 5 o'clock when deputies were called to the Troy Road home.

Someone called police to report the two 16-year-olds were at the residence on bicycles and then fled into the woods.

A K-9 unit and officers tracked the two near the woods on the Tuttle Road, and they were caught shortly after.

The teens are also charged with criminal mischief and were released to their parents or legal guardian.