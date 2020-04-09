Team of UMaine professors and students vetting COVID-19 information to Bangor Public Health

Some UMaine professors and students are helping the City of Bangor sort the daily release COVID-19 information.

The group is working with the Bangor Public Health and Community Services Department.

This team looks at new coronavirus research, government regulations and case figures along with answers to questions about the outbreak.

They then vet the information and submit it to Bangor Public Health.

Some of what the UMaine team looks at is how the virus affects the respiratory system, its transmission and progress towards a vaccine.

Ashleigh Beaulieu, a Graduate Research Assistant said, “There is a lot of information that has been thrown at people and it’s been overwhelming in a time of panic anyways. Our hope is to diminish the panic but also emphasis why it’s important to know how to protect yourself and others.”

The team supplies information every 2 to 3 days.