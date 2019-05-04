Team battled it out at "Dodge for a Cause" tournament

FUSION: Bangor partnered up with a couple of non-profits for a charity dodgeball tournament in Bangor Saturday afternoon.

Twelve teams battled it out at the "Dodge for a Cause" tournament. The event is held in an effort to raise money for the Phillip Strickland House and Bangor YMCA Senior Wellness program.

A silent auction was held to help raise funds during the tournament.

Organizers said the event gets more popular every year.

Kayla Dunn said, "It's important to give back to the community that we serve, and all of the donations that we raise are going to go to them so seniors in our community deserve to have the essentials that they need every day and today's event will help go towards that."

This is the third year for the event.