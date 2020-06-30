Team Tamurai's Adventure takes on ALS fundraising

Coming together to find a cure for ALS is the goal behind fundraising efforts for ALS walks around the country and here in Bangor.

Although the actual walking part of the Walk to Defeat ALS isn't happening this year due to COVID-19, there is still a virtual event on August 29th.

Teams are busy fundraising including Team Tamurai's Adventure.

We recently shared Tammy Michaels' story.

She's battling ALS and at the same time, she's raising money for the cause and so are her team members.

Some of them have struck up a friendly competition to raise the most money.

Casey Riitano is Tammy's best friend and Kevin Morneault is her brother-in-law.

"She is a super special person. She's awesome and everyone that meets her loves her and she doesn't deserve this. No one does," said Riitano.

"She's family. At this point in time, there's not a whole lot that we can do other than what we're doing right now and, so if we're going to do it, let's do it to the best of our ability and then hope that one day we can find a cure," said Morneault.

T-shirts are now being sold through the Quarantine Karaoke group.

They are $15 and all of the proceeds are donated to the ALS Association through their team.

All of the money raised will stay here to help local families.