Team Hope walk raises awareness on Huntington's disease

A walk in Ellsworth showed plenty of support for those affected by Huntington's disease.

Close family and friends gathered for the Team Hope Walk to raise money and awareness about the disease.

Almost 100 people teamed up for the walk as a reminder that nobody is alone.

Money raised went towards education, support, and research for a cure.

“While I was growing up, if I had known there was a name for my mother's involuntary movements, irrational behavior, personality change, unsteady gate, all those things and more, it would have made a huge difference,” says Nancy Patterson, the Maine Affiliate Chair. “I could have got help and hope from Huntington’s disease society if America. It’s the reason I’m doing this now.”

To donate, find support, or learn more about Huntington’s disease, go to HDSA.org

