Team Hope Walk to raise awareness about Huntington's disease

People will gather in Ellsworth Sunday hoping every step they take is a step closer to improving the lives of folks affected by Huntington’s disease.

The Maine Team Hope Walk starts at 11 that morning at Ellsworth High School.

Walkers should get there by 9 to register.

Donations go to the Huntington ’s Disease Society of America.

The walk takes place rain or shine.

For more information, you can reach Nancy Patterson at 669-5212 or pattersonnancy68@gmail.com.

To register, visit the HDSA website.